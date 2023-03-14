Wendy's Rolls Out Extensive Deals for March Madness

As the Official Hamburger of March Madness and Official Breakfast of March Madness, Wendy's has built another championship-winning roster of deals on the Wendy's app. Even though the men's and women's tournament games tip off today and tomorrow, the square star of March Madness is already clear – Wendy's Dave's Single.

That's right, a fresh never frozen return player – and a beefy one at that... Wendy's iconic square Dave's Single can be enjoyed for just one dollar with the offer when you order in the Wendy's app. This dollar deal refreshes one week after redemption through April 5, so you can shoot your square shot time, and time again.

And now for the remaining 2023 Wendy's March Madness Deals lineup:

Honorary Team Captain: Reggie Miller

Five-time all-star NBA player, and familiar famous face, Reggie Miller, is returning for the fourth straight year to remind fans – when you want the best beef in the game, just look for the square. Can we get a 'Square's the Beef?!'

At [Chicken] Center: FREE 6 pc. Nuggs with $10+ purchase (via Wendy's App)

Every week until April 9, enjoy free 6 pc. Nuggs with any in-app purchase of $10 or more.

At Shooting Guard: $2 off ANY Breakfast Combo (via Wendy's App)

It's time to wake up to a ballin' breakfast through April 16 with $2 off ANY Wendy's breakfast combo with the offer refreshing one week after redemption!

At Power Forward: $3 off Orders of $15+ (via Wendy's App)

Through April 16, receive $3 off any order of $15 or more through the Wendy's app. With a daily refresh – it's a deal that always beats the shot clock.

At Small Forward: 50% off Wendy's Kids' Meal with Any Purchase (via Wendy's App)

For the littlest basketball fans, enjoy 50% off a Wendy's Kids' Meal with any purchase refreshing one week after redemption through April 16.

Don't miss a delivery deal worth dunking on with the $4 off $20+ in-App Delivery via the Wendy's App. For those hungry fans watching from home, enjoy this delicious delivery play running every day, all month long through April 16.