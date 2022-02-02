Wendy's Rolls Out Hot Honey Chicken Lineup

Wendy’s answers the question, “where does heat meet sweet?” with the launch of the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit. Marrying the sweet taste of honey with the fiery habanero kick you expect from the Queen of Spice, the hand-crafted duo packs a punch Wendy’s fans will love all day long. With the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit for breakfast and Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich available rest of day, Wendy’s reigns supreme when it comes to bringing flavor innovation to the Made to Crave menu.



“Others may do chicken sandwiches, but at Wendy’s we actually craft chicken sandwiches with flavor,” says Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. “As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could. The Hot Honey Duo brings the heat, and the sweet, to give our fans mouthwatering, all-day chicken sandwiches that are anything but McBland.”



As the first new addition to the breakfast menu since the daypart’s 2020 launch, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit spices up the morning with an all-white meat breakfast chicken fillet drizzled with hot honey sauce and served on a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit. While the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich heats up the rest of day menu with our beloved spicy all-white meat chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, and crispy pickle chips, all topped with decadent hot honey and housed on a toasted premium bun. A little sweet. A little heat. A lot of good.



“We’re bringing sweet heat to our Made to Crave menu in a uniquely Wendy’s way by taking the Hot Honey trend up a notch – as only we can,” says John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company. “Our hot honey drizzle blends the sweetness of the honey with the fruity kick of habanero to deliver a signature flavor profile that brings complexity and craveability you won’t find anywhere else. Sweet, savory, and spicy — the tastebud trifecta.”



Launched in 2019, the Made to Crave lineup was developed to drive flavor innovation and satisfy the needs of customers looking for quality and amazing taste without sacrificing convenience. In true Wendy's fashion, the lineup delivers on the latest culinary trends through bold flavor innovations with everything from the proteins used to the fresh ingredients, one-of-a-kind toppings and even the buns. The current platform is packed with craveable, mind blowing, unforgettable flavors via fan-favorite sandwiches, including: Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, and the Big Bacon Classic.



Longing for the perfect mix of sweet and spicy? Pick up the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich for $5.99, Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit for $3.19, or Hot Honey Dip Cup via Wendy’s drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with the Wendy’s app, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats.



And don’t forget, when you order via the Wendy’s app, Wendy’s website or at a restaurant, you’ll earn points towards free food with Wendy’s Rewards. Sweet, heat victory.