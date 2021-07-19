Wendy's Rolls Out New Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce

Get ready to spice up your life with Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce, the hottest new dipping sauce addition at Wendy's that brings the heat in every bite. Available nationwide, this sauce innovation blends the heat of ghost peppers with the classic taste of ranch for a fiery sauce.

To make it even hotter this summer, Wendy's is featuring the 10-piece Spicy Chicken Nuggets in a BOGO for $1 offer through September 5. When you purchase one 10-piece Spicy Chicken Nuggets (or Crispy if spice isn't your thing), Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Classic Chicken Sandwich or a Dave's Single, you can get another one of these items for only $1.

Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce is available now at participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants.

"I'm proud of the work my culinary team has done to create a legacy of spice that keeps fans coming back for more with new menu innovations they crave, including Wendy's all-new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce," says John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "Every good sauce needs a partner in dipping, and spice-hungry fans can score a BOGO for $1 deal featuring Wendy's iconic 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets."

Wendy's fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app, or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant.