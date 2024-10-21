Halloween treats aren’t just for kids! HalloWEENDY’s is delivering spooky food and fun for the whole family this season. Beginning October 21, Wendy’s fans can order a limited-edition Boo! Bag meal,* featuring a Dave’s Single, small Hot & Crispy Fry, small Frosty, glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure and a Boo! Books coupon book.

Boo! Books feature coupons for five free Jr. Frosty treats, and a sixth bonus coupon to redeem a $1.99 Wendy’s kids’ meal with any purchase. Even sweeter, every Boo! Books coupon book sold in a Boo! Bag or individually for just $1 benefits foster care adoption.** Boo! Bags will join the Wendy’s menu with Wendy’s Frosty Frights*** kids’ meal, making Wendy’s the one-stop-shop for seasonal eats and treats.

WHERE & WHEN:

Boo! Bags will be available for purchase at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide Monday, October 21 while supplies last. Limited quantity. Boo! Books are available for purchase now through November 3 at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations, with coupons valid through December 31, 2024.

WHY:

With the launch of Boo! Bags, the whole family can get in on the Halloween fun at Wendy’s. From those “kidults” who love a collectible toy to a parent looking for a delicious meal deal, Wendy’s has fright-fanatics covered.

By purchasing limited-time Boo! Bags, inclusive of a Boo! Books coupon book in each bundle, fans will be directly supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. To learn more about Boo! Books and how Wendy’s is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy’s Boo! Books website or www.davethomasfoundation.org

HOW:

Whether ordering a Boo! Bag for the adults or a Frosty Frights meal for the kids, visit your nearest Wendy’s to celebrate HalloWEENDY’s! If interested in purchasing Boo! Books separately, you can order via the mobile app or through Wendy’s self-order kiosks — just add your Boo! Books to your order from the “Give Something Back” category.

* Hurry, limited quantity. Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy’s, while supplies last. Only available in-restaurant, not offered in-app.

**Available at participating U.S. Wendy’s while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9/2/2024 – 11/3/2024 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons only redeemable in-restaurant. Coupons valid until 12/31/2024.

***Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy’s while supplies last. Kids meal toy may vary.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.