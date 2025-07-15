The Wendy’s Company announced the finalization of two new franchise agreements that will add up to 190 new Wendy’s restaurants across Italy and Armenia, marking a significant step forward in advancing the brand’s strategic priority to accelerate global net unit growth. These commitments support Wendy’s goal to achieve 70 percent of its unit growth outside the United States, with the Company expecting to reach 2,000 international restaurants by 2028.

ITALY: Wendy’s has entered into an exclusive franchise agreement with Your Food S.R.L to develop 170 new Wendy’s restaurants across Italy through 2035, representing a significant acceleration of the brand’s European expansion. With extensive experience across the food and beverage industry, real estate, construction, hotel and resort industries, and financial services sectors, Your Food is well-positioned to bring Wendy’s to new Italian markets. The first two Wendy’s restaurants in Italy are planned to open mid-year 2026 in Milan, laying the foundation for long-term growth in the region.

ARMENIA: Wendy’s has signed an exclusive franchise agreement with Wen Restaurant LLC to develop 20 new Wendy’s restaurants in Armenia through 2030, further advancing the brand’s footprint in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Wen Restaurant, a recognized leader in the food, retail, hospitality, and distribution industries, brings deep operational expertise and market insights. The first Armenia Wendy’s location is expected to open in Yerevan’s city center.

E.J. Wunsch, President, International, The Wendy’s Company said, “These agreements are yet another example of the success of our accelerated growth strategy. With each new partnership, our momentum increases. And, the best is yet to come. Wendy’s has never been better positioned to scale internationally, and we are proud to partner with Your Food and Wen Restaurant. Together, we will bring our fresh, famous food and world-class hospitality to communities all across Italy and Armenia. With the strength of the Wendy’s brand and the local expertise of our new partners, we will build high performing restaurants that reflect our ‘globally great, locally even better’ mindset.”

Mario Resca, Chairman, Your Food S.R.L. said, “We are incredibly proud to partner with Wendy’s to bring its iconic brand and fresh, high-quality food to Italy. This marks an exciting chapter as we introduce a new quick service restaurant standard that combines bold innovation, exceptional hospitality, and a deep appreciation for the tastes and preferences of Italian consumers. We look forward to creating a fresh customer experience and becoming a beloved part of the Italian food scene.”

Hrant Grigoryan, Chief Executive Officer, Wen Restaurant LLC said, “Launching Wendy’s in Armenia represents a bold step forward in redefining the quick service restaurant experience in our country. We are bringing a fresh perspective—one rooted in quality, innovation, and modern hospitality. From made-to-order menu items to a customer-first approach, we are proud to introduce Wendy’s fresh, famous food to Armenian consumers in a way that reflects their evolving tastes and sets a new standard in the region.”