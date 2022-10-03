Wendy's Serves Up New Deals for October

Wendy's welcomes new deals to start off October
- BOO-nus October Support:
- Free Frosty Treats & Family Support: Don’t forget...Boo! Books coupon books are back at your local Wendy’s. For just $1, consider purchasing a Boo. Books coupon book to directly support the DTFA and get five free Jr. Frosty treat coupons. Together, we’re hoping to make more family moments possible for children in foster care. Hurry and get them while you can, sale ends on October 31.
- Fang-tastic DEAL-ivery:
- No Broomsticks Needed Thanks to DoorDash: Beginning October 3 through October 30, only DashPass members on DoorDash can get a Wendy’s Biggie Bag delivered to their door! Also, from October 3 – 30, DashPass members score not only $0 Delivery Fees, but also $4 off purchases of $20 or more with the purchase of any Biggie Bag, only at Wendy’s.
- Double Trouble with GrubHub: From now until October 9, all GrubHub members (GH+ and Non-GH+) can receive a free any size Dr Pepper with their Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeeseburger order. The order must be $15 or more. As an added boo-nus GrubHub+ members can snag a free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger with their Wendy’s order of $20 or more. Both promos will be automatically applied at checkout; no promo code required, and will refresh daily – talk about a wicked good deal.
