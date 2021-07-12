Wendy's Store in Rhode Island to Trade Free Breakfast for Donuts

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's why Wendy's is showing residents in Providence, Rhode Island, how to do breakfast the right way and #DitchTheDonut for a better breakfast. With fresh-made, craveable and bold options like the Breakfast Baconator and Frosty-ccino, Wendy's has a menu lineup worthy of getting out of bed, and one lucky fan will score Wendy's breakfast for a year with the #DitchTheDonut sweepstakes.

On Wednesday, July 14 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM, locals looking to trade in their sprinkles for something more savory can visit a pop-up Wendy's in Kennedy Plaza to get a free taste of Wendy's breakfast. From buses to billboards, fans can also find Wendy's around town reminding them to #DitchTheDonut and wake up on the right side of breakfast.

However, the breakfast queen isn't stopping there – Wendy's is offering a delicious deal to shake up your morning routine. Snag two select breakfast sandwiches - Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant, Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant or the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit - for just $4 through early August. To wake up with a 2 for $4, simply head to a participating Wendy's or order via the Wendy's mobile app.

Wendy's #DitchTheDonut sweepstakes runs from July 12, 2021 through August 13, 2021. Customers can head to @DitchTheDonutSweeps on Instagram for your chance to win Wendy's breakfast for a year. Customers can enter for their chance to win by visiting @DitchTheDonutSweeps on Instagram and commenting #DitchTheDonutSweepstakes on any of the images during the contest period.