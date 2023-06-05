Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad Returns

WHAT:

Enjoy the warmer weather and treat your taste buds to an explosion of summer-packed flavors with the return of the beloved Summer Strawberry Salad! Like all of Wendy's craft salads, the Summer Strawberry Salad is made fresh daily. Delivering the taste of summer with quality ingredients like sun-ripened, hand-picked strawberries, juicy grilled chicken, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, a savory Tuscan cheese blend, drizzled with a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette–all atop a bed of Wendy's fresh spring mix lettuce blend for a perfectly sweet and savory flavor explosion!

When that summer salad craving hits, Wendy's delivers theberry best ingredients of the season.

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad is available now at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

WHY:

As the only hamburger quick serve to offer craft salads, Wendy's is intentional about capturing and delivering the freshest flavors of the season. The Summer Strawberry Salad is a fan-favorite for the summertime – packed full of high-quality, flavorful ingredients and craveable flavors. Not to mention, it pairs excellently with Wendy's Strawberry Frosty – because we couldn't help but give customers not one, but two strawberry-packed menu items to enjoy all season long.

HOW TO GET YOUR STRAWBERRY FIX ALL SUMMER LONG:

Snag the salad of the season at your nearest Wendy's restaurant, online, or via the Wendy's mobile app. Not to mention, if you order through the Wendy's app, you can earn Wendy's Rewards points to score free food! (Pro tip: Wendy's new Strawberry Frosty is only 200 rewards points on the app.) Talk about a sweetstrawberry summer!