To celebrate five years of the best deal in fast food, Wendy’s is giving fans a free small Frosty with the purchase of a Biggie Bag exclusively in the Wendy’s app. Fans can claim this sweet deal only with the offer in the Wendy’s app from June 20 – 30, available nationwide at participating Wendy’s restaurants. Since 2019, fans have been going Biggie with the $5 Biggie Bag, which features a choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, paired with 4-piece Nuggs, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries and a refreshing small soft drink.

WHERE & WHEN:

There is no better way to kick off summer than with a sweet five-year anniversary deal on Wendy’s Biggie Bag. Beginning June 20, open the Wendy’s app and select the offer to score a free small Frosty with Biggie Bag purchase. Fans can also try the new Triple Berry Frosty, in-restaurants for a limited time. Celebrate the start of summer and Biggie’s five-year birthday.

HOW:

Fans can find the free Frosty with the purchase of a Biggie Bag offer exclusively in the Wendy’s app. Simply log in to the Wendy’s app or create an online account at Wendys.com. Customers can use the deal on a mobile order, or at any participating Wendy’s restaurant nationwide by scanning the in-app offer. Looking for even more ways to Frosty? Fans can add a free medium Triple Berry Frosty to their UberEats order of $15 or more with the deal extended through June 24.



