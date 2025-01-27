Wendy’s is partnering with Girl Scouts of the USA to serve up a new, limited-time Thin Mints Frosty available at restaurants nationwide beginning Friday, February 21. The newest Frosty combines the flavor of two iconic fan favorites: Girl Scout Thin Mints and Wendy’s beloved Frosty. Each bite pairs minty-chocolatey, crumbly, cookie butter texture with the cool, creamy Frosty. Fans can enjoy the Thin Mints-inspired swirl in a Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty.

The 55-year-old fan-favorite sweet treat has evolved with seasonal flavors like the wildly popular Strawberry Frosty in 2022 – the first new flavor in 16 years.