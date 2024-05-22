Take a bite of a Wendy’s hamburger made with fresh, never frozen beef to celebrate National Hamburger Day (5/28) the right way! Beginning May 28 and running through June 2, we’re giving fans a 1¢ Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (JBC) with purchase when they apply the digital offer that can only be found in the Wendy’s app.

For fans looking to pair the 1¢ JBC, nothing goes better with fresh, never frozen beef than a cold and creamy Frosty and Hot and Crispy fries. Pro tip: Check out our limited-time Orange Dreamsicle Frosty alongside your JBC before it goes away. Don’t miss the best deal around and grab a juicy JBC this National Hamburger Day!

But wait, the deals don’t stop there!

Fans can also snag a $3 English Muffin Deal at Wendy’s locations nationwide and the new Sausage Breakfast Burrito at their nearest participating Wendy’s restaurant during breakfast hours. Folks can check Wendy’s store locator for updated breakfast hours.