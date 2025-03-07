The clocks springing forward might be tough on sleep schedules, but it shouldn’t be hard on wallets! In honor of Daylight Saving Time, Wendy’s is giving fans multiple ways to save on breakfast all. week. long.
The early bird gets… Wendy’s breakfast digital offers exclusively in the Wendy’s App March 10 through 14.
- Fans can enjoy any breakfast sandwich for $2 with purchase like the savory Sausage, Egg and Cheese English Muffin or a Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit!
- Breakfast lovers can take $2 OFF any breakfast combo and get a breakfast sandwich and Seasoned Potatoes to keep fans fueled all morning long.
- For those in need of a caffeine boost, grab a 99-cent Small Coffee, like the delicious Frosty® Cream Cold Brew, with any purchase!