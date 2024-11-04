This Veterans Day, Wendy’s salutes those who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military with a free Breakfast Combo, no purchase required*, during breakfast hours on Monday, November 11.

Choose from any of Wendy’s breakfast combos like a savory Sausage Egg & Cheese English Muffin, a hearty Breakfast Baconator, or a craveable Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit Combo! Each combo comes complete with small seasoned potatoes and a beverage.

Fans can visit participating Wendy’s location on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11 during breakfast hours and receive their free breakfast combo by notifying the crew member at the register or showing their VetRewards Card, no military ID required!

*One (1) free breakfast combo upon request per Veteran or Active-Duty Military Member at participating U.S. Wendy’s during breakfast hours on November 11, 2024 only. Includes any beverage, breakfast sandwich and seasoned potatoes. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Not valid for digital, delivery or kiosk orders.

