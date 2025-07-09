Wendy’s is celebrating National Fry Day on Friday, July 11 with free any size Hot & Crispy Fries* with purchase, available as a digital offer exclusively in Wendy’s app!

But we’re not stopping there, because at Wendy’s, every Friday is a FRY-DAY! Enjoy free fries every Friday for the rest of the year. That’s 25 more free Fry-Days for the rest of 2025!

*Offer valid for a limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy’s. Excludes Topped Fries, Fuego Fries and Seasoned Potatoes. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App or website. Account registration required. See offer in Wendy’s app or Wendys.com for further details.

