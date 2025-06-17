Meet this summer’s fiercest duo: Wendy’s iconic Spicy Chicken Sandwich and fan-favorite snack brand Takis join forces to create the limited-time Takis Fuego Meal, which features the Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich and Takis-inspired Fuego Fries. Wendy’s fans can get their hands on the collaboration in U.S. restaurants on June 20, and in Canada restaurants starting June 30.

Wendy’s is giving fans a whole new take on Takis, combining Wendy’s perfectly seasoned Spicy Chicken filet topped with crushed Takis Fuego chips, Chili Lime Sauce, creamy corn spread and a cheddar cheese sauce to create a one-of-a-kind sandwich that is equal parts spicy, crunchy and savory. The Takis takeover doesn’t stop there.

Fans can shake up their meal with Wendy’s new Fuego Fries, inspired by Takis, taking Wendy’s classic Hot & Crispy Fries and tossing them in a tangy chili lime seasoning served in a custom-made tear away bag to allow easier access to the fries, perfect for sharing. .. or not. Available as the Takis Fuego Meal or a la carte, heat seekers can add even more Takis punch to their meal with a bag of Takis Fuego chips that are only available in the Takis Fuego Meal while supplies last.

“At Wendy’s, we know how to keep things spicy, and we love serving up fresh, famous collaborations that tap into consumers passion points, which made this partnership with Takis a no brainer,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “By joining forces with such an iconic and beloved snacking brand, we’re turning up the heat and flavor in a way only Wendy’s can.”

Additionally, from June 20 to July 20, fans can turn up the temperature with Wendy’s in-app game, Spice Invasion, available to U.S. app users. In the retro arcade-style game, players navigate treacherous terrain, blasting Wendy’s menu items with Takis chips to earn points, win prizes and be entered to win the grand prize of $10,000.

“We are beyond excited to join forces with Wendy’s, a powerhouse brand that shares our passion for Intensity and Flavor.” said Sandra Kirkpatrick, U.S. Sr. Director of Marketing at Barcel USA. “Takis fans are known for turning up the flavor—and now, we’re taking it to the next level with Wendy’s. We’ve seen how our fans love adding Takis chips to everything, and together, we’re delivering a spicy, unforgettable experience that’s made for heat seekers. Get ready to taste the thrill!”

Flavor fiends can find their closest Wendy’s restaurant using the Wendy’s Restaurant Locator in the U.S. and Canada.