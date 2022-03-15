Wendy's to Unveil 'Rick and Morty' Pop-Up Experience in Las Vegas

The Wendy’s x Rick and Morty collab is back, and it’s crazier than ever with a “Morty’s Mayhem” pop-up right on the Las Vegas Strip.

Locals, basketball fans and everyone in between are encouraged to get “schwifty” at this free pop-up experience featuring exclusive co-branded animations, life size Plinko, unique swag and a delicious menu lineup including the return of the limited-edition Pickle Rick Frosty.

Where: Resorts World Las Vegas at 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd in Las Vegas. You’ll find the experience in front of the property, just north of the main Plaza where Tacos El Cabron and Fat Tuesday’s are located.

When: The mayhem tips of on Thursday, March 17 and is open through Sunday, March 20 from 11am – 9pm PST daily.

And as the Official Breakfast of March Madness and Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy’s is bringing Las Vegas residents their own special roster of deals to make sure there’s at least one lineup they can rely on this tournament: