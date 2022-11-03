    Wendy's Unveils Host of November Deals

    Industry News | November 3, 2022
    Wendy's exterior of restaurant.
    Adobe Stock
    Military can eat free on Veterans Day.

    Wendy's has customers covered this month with more deals than Thanksgiving side dishes.

    Check out the list below to see what will be crowding the table this season:

    Savings You’ll Want to Gobble Up:

    Want to have your fries and eat them too? Snag a free any size fry with any Wendy’s mobile carryout purchase now through November 27. This offer refreshes in the Wendy’s app each week.

    Can’t decide between your favorites? Don’t sweat it. Take advantage of a BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich through November 14. Following November 14, it’s BOGO$1 Premium Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich. This offer refreshes in the Wendy’s app each week.

    All month long, catch $3 off orders of $15 or more, as this deal refreshes in the Wendy’s app daily.

    And to wash it all down, sip on a free soft drink with any purchase through November 13. This offer refreshes in the Wendy’s app each week.

    Be a Couch (Sweet) Potato with These Delivery Deals:

    In the Wendy’s App: Receive $4 off in-app delivery on any order $20 or more. As a daily refresh, you’ll want to keep those deliveries coming.

    On DoorDash: DashPass members can score $5 off (Non DashPass members can still receive $3 off) their Wendy’s order of $15 or more with the purchase of a Coke Zero Sugar from: November 15 – 16: late night from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. and November 17 – 19: all day

    On GrubhubSo much to be thankful for, especially delivery. From now until November 13th you can score 25 percent off your Wendy’s orders when you spend $15+ with purchase of a refreshing Coke Zero Sugar

    Thanksgiving Isn’t the Only Celebration This Month:

    To toast Wendy’s 53rd Birthday and National Fast-Food Day, you can receive a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with purchase* once each day on November 15 and 16.

    o  But that’s not all, because National French Toast Day comes with its own deal as well – you can grab a free four-piece Homestyle French Toast Sticks with purchase* from November 21 – December 4. This is a one-time only deal.

    In Honor of Veteran’s Day:

    Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.  Those who have served or are currently serving are invited to visit their participating Wendy’s location on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11 from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m.

    And in Case You Missed It:

    Wendy’s $3 Breakfast Deal runs now through November 20. For just $3, you can get a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant AND a small order of Seasoned Potatoes.

