Wendy's Unveils Limited-Time 2 for $6 Menu

Starting today, 2/6 and for a limited time, Wendy's is serving up the new $2 for 6 deal.

Here are the menu items you can mix and match:

Dave's Single : A quarter-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun. At Wendy's we don't cut corners, so we promise you'll see, and taste, the difference with our hamburgers compared to the frozen, round puck you'll get from the other guys.

: A quarter-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun. At Wendy's we don't cut corners, so we promise you'll see, and taste, the difference with our hamburgers compared to the frozen, round puck you'll get from the other guys. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : Warm up your winter with the queen of spice and a Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich–a juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded with Wendy's signature blend of fiery spices, cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

: Warm up your winter with the queen of spice and a Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich–a juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded with Wendy's signature blend of fiery spices, cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo. 10 PC. Chicken Nuggets : A fan-favorite, you can't go wrong with Wendy's 100% white-meat chicken nuggets breaded to crispy perfection. In the mood for more spice in your life? Go for Spicy Nuggets instead – you're in control.

: A fan-favorite, you can't go wrong with Wendy's 100% white-meat chicken nuggets breaded to crispy perfection. In the mood for more spice in your life? Go for Spicy Nuggets instead – you're in control. Medium Lemonade: A sweet twist on a classic! Wendy's all-natural lemonade you know and love. Try the Strawberry Lemonade, flavored with real strawberries, for a refreshing twist.

WHERE & WHEN:

Joining Wendy's current value lineup with fan-favorites like the 4 for $4 and $5 Biggie Bag, the 2 for $6 is available now for a limited time at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. Talk about a match made in (deal) heaven!

HOW:

Visit your nearest participating Wendy's restaurant or order via the Wendy's mobile app to enjoy your perfect 2 for $6 pairing. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and the opportunity to earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards.