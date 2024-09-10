Fall is in the air and so are some delicious Wendy’s deals! Fans can score savings on all their favorite Wendy’s items via the Wendy’s app.

Frosty the 13th

Wendy’s is turning this spooky Friday the 13 th in a sweet treat with a killer free Hot & Crispy Fries and $1 Frosty in-app deal. On Friday, September 13, Wendy’s Rewards members can grab a free any size Hot & Crispy Fries* with any purchase with the offer in the app. Wendy’s fans can also snag a $1 small Frosty** through the end of the month for another type of chill. Just in time for Frosty the 13 th , the Vanilla Frosty is officially back on Wendy’s menus nationwide! Get it while you can before it’s gone again…

$5 Big Noon Saucy Deal

This football season, Wendy’s is keeping fans fueled all season long with the new $5 Big Noon Saucy Deal*** available exclusively in the Wendy’s app or order.wendys.com. Fans can grab a 6-piece Saucy Nuggs in one of seven unique flavors, small Hot & Crispy Fries and a small soft drink all for just $5 and make this year the Sauciest Season EVER! Wendy’s isn’t dropping the ball on delivery either. On Saturdays this fall fans will enjoy $0 delivery fees**** so they can have their Nuggs and eat them too!



National Cheeseburger Day (9/18)

Take a bite of a Wendy’s cheeseburger made with fresh, never frozen beef***** to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day (9/18) with the best cheeseburger in the game! Beginning September 18 and running through September 22, we’re giving fans a 1¢ Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (JBC) with purchase* when they apply the digital offer that can only be found in the Wendy’s app.

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed via the Wendy’s App. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy’s App for further details.

** Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy’s. Not valid in a combo. Prices may be higher in AK, CA, HI and via third party delivery.

*** Limited time only at participating U.S Wendy’s. Only available for order in the Wendy’s App or wendys.com. Select deal to obtain discount. Not valid for a la carte or combo meal orders. Account registration required.

****At participating U.S. Wendy’s. Offer valid on Saturdays, Aug. 31 – Dec. 14, 2024 on delivery orders placed in the Wendy’s App only. Wendy’s App download and registration required. Delivery availability may vary by location. Service fee and taxes apply. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time.

*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.