    Wendy's Unveils Value Deals for Month of September

    Industry News | September 1, 2022
    Wendy's French Toast Sticks.
    Wendy's
    Customers can get double rewards points when buying French Toast Sticks.

    Wendy's is launching a host of new deals for September and the start of football season. 

    Free large Fries & Football: Wendy’s large hot & crispy fries are free with any $10 purchase made in-app – refreshing weekly. 

    Enjoy Breakfast on the (BO)GO: Now through September 25, enjoy BOGO Sausage, Egg and Cheese or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuits.  This offer refreshes weekly.

    Toast to French Toast Sticks: For two weeks only, raise a toast to new Homestyle French Toast Sticks and earn 2X the rewards points when you order a French Toast Sticks breakfast combo or a la carte in the Wendy’s app. This in-app offer is available now and ends on September 11.

    Treat a Teacher: #B2S BOGO: Now you and your favorite teacher (or classmate) can enjoy BOGO $1 premium sandwiches when you order in-app. This offer is redeemable now and refreshes weekly, so make every single week in September a BOGO #B2S celebration.

    Biggie, biggie, biggie Deal: Wendy’s Biggie Bag is the best deal around. We’re talking just $5 for a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or Double Stack with four-piece nuggets, small fries, and small drink to be enjoyed either in-store or at home via delivery. And, something ~biggie~ is coming soon to DoorDash in October, exclusive to DashPass members.

    Free Frosty Treats & Family Support: Boo! Books coupon books are coming back at your local Wendy’s. For just $1, consider purchasing a Boo! Books coupon book to directly support the DTFA (and get 5 free Frosty treat coupons too). Together, we’re hoping to make more family moments possible for children in foster care.

