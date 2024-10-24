Wendy’s is turning Halloween into Hallo-WEENdy’s with four days of spooky good digital deals to end fans’ frightful hunger without scaring their wallets only the Wendy’s app!

Hallo-WEENdy’s App Offers*:

Monday, 10/28: Kick your Monday scaries to the curb with BoooGO any Wendy’s Breakfast Sandwich ! Dare to choose between any of Wendy’s breakfast sandwiches like a hearty Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, a sweet and savory Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant or any of the other delicious options and get the second free!

Score More Treats with $1 Soft Drinks and Boo! Books:

Fans can snag any size soft drink for just a buck for a limited time**. Get creative with Coca-Cola Freestyle and add flavor to any of your favorite soft drinks like Cherry Vanilla Coke or Fanta Pineapple!

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s for a limited time. Offers must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App. App download and account registration required. See offers in the Wendy’s App for further details.

**Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy’s. Excludes prepackaged beverages, coffees, brewed iced tea and Dave’s Craft Lemonades. Not valid in a combo, with select offers, or via third-party delivery. Prices may be higher in AK, CA and HI. “Coca-Cola Freestyle”, “Coke” and “Fanta” are registered trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company.

***Available at participating U.S. Wendy’s while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9/2/2024 – 11/3/2024 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons only redeemable in-restaurant. Coupons valid until 12/31/2024.