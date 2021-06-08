West Liberty Foods Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report

West Liberty, Iowa-based West Liberty Foods has released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting major achievements in environmental sustainability, animal welfare, food safety, social responsibility, and community involvement. It is the 2nd CSR report the company has released in the past 3 years.

“Creating and maintaining sustainable practices is of the utmost importance at West Liberty Foods,” says Brandon Achen, President. “But, it is our team members who are at the heart of our sustainability successes. This report combines the story of West Liberty Foods’ stewardship with our demonstration of leadership, our pride in our team, our quality products and services, and our role within the food industry. I couldn’t be more proud of our achievements and I’m looking forward to seeing even more progress in the years to come.”

While West Liberty Foods remains a Landfill Free Company, diverting less than 0.05% of waste to landfills, other sustainability highlights in the report include energy efficiency and consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and water withdrawal and recycling.

West Liberty Foods’ CSR Report can be downloaded by clicking here or by visiting their website: wlfoods.com/brand-promise