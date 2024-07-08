Wetzel’s Pretzels is now cruisin’ through Augusta under the ownership of local operators, Troy and Nancy Akers. This marks the first mobile location in Georgia for the popular pretzel franchise, bringing fresh, delicious pretzels directly to the community and local events.

The Akers bring a wealth of experience and passion to their newest Wetzel’s food truck endeavor. Troy, an Emergency Medicine physician and U.S. Army veteran, along with his wife Nancy, are no strangers to the world of owning a franchise business. The Akers previously operated a national cookie store, which they sold in 2022. Now, they are eager to share their love for Wetzel’s with Augusta and its surrounding areas.

“The closest Wetzel’s location is in Florida, so every time we’re near, we make a special trip to Disney Springs just to get a pretzel,” says Troy. “We believe the Augusta area needs more snack options, and a food truck is the perfect way to deliver fresh pretzels to our friends and neighbors. We know our local community will love this perfect addition to summer events and gatherings.”

Wetzel’s is putting its foot on the gas for a massive expansion of its food truck concept and is more equipped than ever to satisfy consumers’ hunger for pretzels. With a rapidly growing mobile fleet, operators are adding multiple trucks to their territory due to their high demand and feasibility, further driving the brand’s new unit growth. As Wetzel’s celebrates its 30th anniversary, passion for ‘bringing pretzels to the people’ extends beyond the brand’s food trucks, encompassing airports, stadiums, malls, travel plazas, convenience stores, and inside major retailers like Walmart and Macy’s, opening various revenue streams for franchisees.

“Our food trucks offer a unique opportunity to connect with fans on a broader scale and bring our delicious pretzels to more communities,” says Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s. “With an affordable cost of entry and accessible financing options, opening a Wetzel’s food truck is an appealing venture for aspiring entrepreneurs. It’s dedicated owners like the Akers who enable our brand to keep growing, and we couldn’t be more excited for the Augusta community to experience our tasty pretzels.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool, SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues. Guests in Augusta can indulge in fresh and portable iconic favorites, like the Wetzel’s Original Pretzel and refreshing lemonade, or satisfy their sweet tooth cravings with perfectly baked Cin-A-Bitz.