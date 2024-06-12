Wetzel’s Pretzels, the iconic brand known for its fresh, hand-rolled pretzels, has joined forces with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, to open the state’s first Walmart bakery in McAllen, Texas.

The McAllen bakery will allow guests to experience the brand’s renowned SoCal vibes and delicious pretzels right inside their local Walmart. Alan Wilson, a young electrical engineer from Edinburg, Texas, is the owner and operator of the new location. He will be directly involved in the business operations and supported by a dedicated store manager overseeing daily activities.

“When I was looking into changing my profession, I reached out to various franchise options. Wetzel’s impressed me with its business concept and the support they provide to each franchisee,” says Wilson. “I am confident my local community will love the products as much as I do and cherish the brand as their new go-to snack spot.”

As Wetzel’s celebrates its 30th anniversary, passion for ‘bringing pretzels to the people’ extends beyond the brand’s partnerships with major retailers like Walmart and Macy’s, encompassing airports, stadiums, malls, travel plazas, convenience stores and food trucks, opening various revenue streams for franchisees. Guests in Texas can indulge in fresh and portable iconic favorites, like the Wetzel’s Original Pretzel and refreshing lemonade, or satisfy their sweet tooth cravings with perfectly baked Cin-A-Bitz.

“It’s dedicated entrepreneurs like Alan who enable our brand to expand and connect with fans in new store formats,” adds Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We are thrilled to bring our beloved pretzels to McAllen, and we are confident the community will embrace Wetzel’s warmly. As we continue to grow in Texas, we look forward to sharing our iconic flavors and creating memorable experiences for the local community.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool, SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family and colleagues.