Wetzel’s Pretzels Adds Two New Walmart Locations

Pretzel Bitz, Dips and Dogs are the first things on Walmart shoppers’ lists in Henderson, Nevada and Bakersfield, California.

Wetzel’s Pretzels recently opened new franchise locations in each city within Walmart stores, offering hungry shoppers the ultimate mouth-watering snack option. The openings reflect a continued partnership between the world’s largest retailer and the iconic portable snacking brand that’s serving up hand-rolled, fresh-baked yumminess.

The openings of Wetzel’s Pretzels inside Walmart stores in both Henderson, Nevada and Bakersfield, California exhibit the mutually beneficial relationship between the pair of dominant brands, giving shoppers the chance to enjoy the convenience of freshly-made, delicious snacks while satisfying their shopping needs all at once.

“The success we’ve seen from our existing Walmart partnerships has been phenomenal, with our locations performing well beyond expectations,” says Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Pasadena-based Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with Walmart and provide yet another convenient way to ‘Bring Pretzels to the People.’”

Like all Wetzel’s locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional locations. Likewise, the store-within-a-store format highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, scaling to fit into an assortment of spaces including larger food courts, mid-mall venues, sports arenas, convenience stores, kiosks and even food trucks.

“I’ve tried running other fast-food franchises and none of them compare to Wetzel’s in terms of ease of operations and profitability,” adds Sai Hossain, multi-unit franchise owner of Wetzel’s Pretzels including Wetzel’s in Bakersfield Walmart. “I already have more than 40 Wetzel’s locations and plan to open even more over the next couple of years.”

Hossain’s new Walmart location opened successfully, surpassing performance expectations. As the Wetzel’s in Bakersfield’s Walmart puts a multi-tasking twist on shopping and snacking at the same time, it is proving that the partnership with Walmart is a match made in snack heaven.

Additionally, the recent opening of Wetzel’s in a second Henderson, Nevada Walmart also launched strong, exceeding performance goals. Franchise owners Shawn and Haihua Oleston are first-time Wetzel’s franchisees, but are expanding upon the success of Wetzel’s inside Walmart in Henderson. The Oleston’s are eager to provide irresistible, on-the-go options that will fuel up Walmart shoppers.

Founded more than 25 years ago in Pasadena, California and radiating West Coast vibes, as well as “gram-worthy” snacks, Wetzel’s inspires a fanatical following in the communities it serves. On a mission to continue crafting moments of pure pretzel bliss between family, friends, and colleagues, Wetzel’s is continuing to foster partnerships with major brands like Walmart alongside other innovative storefronts. In 2021, the brand opened doors to 25 new stores of all shapes and sizes and will double that in 2022 with 50 locations in the development pipeline