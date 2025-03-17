Famous for its mouth-watering, freshly baked pretzels, Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a bakery in Dover, located at North Dover Center, bringing its signature twisty treats to the local community. The new Wetzel’s will be part of a Kahala cobrand location, which currently features a Cold Stone Creamery.

Located at North Dover Center, the addition of Wetzel’s Pretzels to the Cold Stone will offer signature crave-worthy fresh pretzels, providing residents and visitors with a delightful indulgence. This will be the first Delaware location, a result of Wetzel’s continued expansion into high-traffic retail environments, providing shoppers with a convenient treat as they explore the bustling outlet mall. Mohamed Elghandour, a seasoned franchisee, is spearheading this new addition to the Dover community.

“Bringing Wetzel’s Pretzels to Dover is a momentous step in my entrepreneurial career,” said Elghandour. “Over the last few years, I have been looking for ways to enhance the customer experience, and the addition of Wetzel’s Pretzels is a perfect complement to my existing business. Being near the University of Delaware campus, I look forward to this location becoming a go-to spot for students and locals by sharing crave-able pretzels and being a welcoming spot for everyone to enjoy.”

With over 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Mohamed began his franchising journey by operating the Cold Stone Creamery in Dover and has continued to expand his portfolio by adding Cinnabon in 2021. Recognizing the demand for snack options between lunch and dinner, he saw Wetzel’s as the perfect complement to his Cold Stone location in Dover. As a resident of Rehoboth Beach, he is dedicated to growth and community involvement, as he plans to join the Dover Chambers of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to bring more pretzels to the people with our first Wetzel’s Pretzels in the state of Delaware,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “As we continue our expansion on the East Coast, we are excited to welcome experienced franchisees, such as Mohamed. With a strong demand for our hand-rolled pretzels, this opening marks another important step for the brand reaching into untapped markets.”

Like all Wetzel’s locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional mall locations. The kiosk at North Dover Center highlights the flexibility of Wetzel’s concept, offering buildout designs that are adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. Integral to many other high-traffic, premier locations such as Disneyland, Universal City Walk, and Crypto.com Arena, bringing Wetzel’s to North Dover Center was a natural fit.

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.