As the holiday season approaches, Wetzel’s Pretzels is continuing its 30th anniversary celebration by stirring up festive nostalgia with the debut of its Frozen Hot Chocolate made with Ghirardelli beginning Oct. 16.

The limited-edition beverage features a rich, smooth hot cocoa granita made with Ghirardelli, topped with a snowy layer of Rich’s Soft Whip. For an extra dash of minty holiday cheer, guests can sip and savor the Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate, a rich peppermint chocolate frozen granita topped with a layer of soft whip and sprinkled with peppermint chips. These seasonal sensations will be available through Jan. 5, starting at $6.99 for the original and $7.49 for the peppermint version.

“As we countdown to the holidays, we’re excited to introduce a beloved childhood classic with a modern twist,” said Marketing Director of Wetzel’s Peyton Geyser. “Our Frozen Hot Chocolate is more than just a drink — it’s a sip of holiday magic that perfectly complements our anniversary menu lineup of nostalgic sweet treats, celebrating three decades of Wetzel’s serving up smiles.”

Wetzel’s new Frozen Hot Chocolate is the perfect way to embrace the season’s spirit, offering a taste of holiday nostalgia with every sip. To make the experience even sweeter, Wetzel’s Rewards members can score $1 off their first purchase of Frozen Hot Chocolate or Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate by using the code CHOCOLATE in the Wetzel’s mobile app from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1.

Perfectly paired with sweet menu items like the Sinful Cinnamon or Almond Crunch pretzels, this sippable specialty is the latest nostalgic offering Wetzel’s has rolled out in honor of its 30th anniversary, following the Orange Dream drink and Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz in the spring and summer seasons.