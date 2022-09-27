Wetzel’s Pretzels Expanding in Seattle with Bellevue Square Mall Opening

Wetzel’s Pretzels is expanding its Seattle area presence with a new bakery at Bellevue Square Mall. The bakery is located on the main level near the West Parking Garage Entrance, next to Anthropologie, Eddie Bauer and Happy Lemon.

Wetzel’s joins over 200 retail shops at Bellevue Square’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment center, serving up its signature fresh-baked buttery pretzels and refreshing drinks. The opening marks the brand’s growing footprint in the Emerald City, with Bellevue consistently being voted one of the most desirable places to live for families and young professionals.

“The Bellevue Square Mall is the top mall in the Seattle area, attracting guests from all over the metro, making it an ideal spot to grow with Wetzel’s,” says Rahul Amin, owner of Wetzel’s at Bellevue Square Mall. “No shopping trip is complete without a warm, soft pretzel and we are thrilled to be delivering this experience at such a highly-trafficked venue with more than 22 million annual visitors.”

Wetzel’s continues to outdo itself with 28 years in business, and same store sales that continue to increase each year. In 2021, same store sales were up 24% as compared to 2019 and the brand has a robust pipeline of 40 new store openings planned in 2022. Beyond conventional locations, Wetzel’s continues to expand its nontraditional presence, including boardwalks, stadiums, transit destinations, big-box retailers like Walmart and Macy’s, convenience stores and through mobile food trucks, providing new ways to ‘Bring Pretzels to the People’ and introduce multiple revenue streams for franchisees.

“In-person shopping and entertainment centers are thriving as consumers are eager to get out and socialize after the pandemic. As we expand our presence in Seattle, Bellevue Square Mall is the ideal venue to deliver our fresh-baked products,” says Jon Fischer, Chief Development Officer at Wetzel’s. “Rahul’s alignment with our mission will set the location up for success, pushing us towards even more growth in the area.”