Wetzel’s Pretzels Headed to Sunrise, Florida

Wetzel’s Pretzels announced that it has recently signed a franchise agreement to roll out handheld happiness in Sunrise. The new bakery is scheduled to open in a few months at Sawgrass Mills mall.

Radiating its signature Southern California vibe, Wetzel’s was founded in Redondo Beach, California, 25 years ago and has grown to command a devoted following in the communities it serves. The brand inspires fans with its colorful presence, “gram-worthy” snacks and the small moments of pure pretzel bliss that it produces with friends, family and colleagues.

“Our franchise owners have continued to make bold moves and forward strides by putting our signature ‘twist’ on snacking in South Florida,” says Jennifer Schuler, CEO at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “They have the experience, skillset and our support to build relationships with customers and continue serving the community the best pretzels in the area.”

The Sawgrass Mills location of Wetzel’s Pretzels continues the brand’s growth in Florida, which now totals 12 locations statewide. The concept is strategically expanding with talented individuals and teams to open new locations in high-traffic environments such as malls, entertainment venues, transit stops and within convenience stores and Walmart Supercenters. Plus, the innovative Wetzel’s Pretzels food truck extends the brand beyond four walls, creating revenue streams through a mobile model that brings snacking closer to fans at their homes, places of work or other convenient neighborhood spots.

The brand continues to “heat up” with its current momentum that led to 28 new locations in 2020 and is on track to open more than 30 new locations before the end of the year. The new location at Sawgrass Mills Mall will be located at 12801 West Sunrise Blvd, unit #262-1.

Wetzel’s is actively seeking qualified individuals with strong business acumen, management experience and a willingness to roll up their sleeves and hold success in their hands. The moderate investment range for a Wetzel’s bakery is between $180,000 to $480,000, and qualified owners must have a minimum of $100,000 in liquid capital to be considered (or $50,000 for food trucks).