Fresh out of the oven, Wetzel’s Pretzels has launched a new bakery within Macy’s at the iconic Queens Center Mall in New York City. Known for its captivating array of premier shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings, Queens Center Mall provides the perfect setting for shoppers to indulge in Wetzel’s irresistible snacks.

Opening a Wetzel’s Pretzels at Macy’s Queens Center allows shoppers to refuel with fresh-baked pretzels as part of their shopping experience. Conveniently located at the crossroads of Queens Boulevard, the Long Island Expressway and Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens Center Mall provides an accessible, well-connected location for guests to pick up a twisted treat.

Owner Ricky Alam, an experienced Wetzel’s owner and operator for more than 20 years, has nine locations across Southern California, in addition to four units in both New York and New Jersey.

“My latest venture at Macy’s Queens Center marks a significant expansion for my team, bringing Wetzel’s to more people throughout the bustling New York metro area,” said Alam. “Like many, I have fond memories of enjoying soft pretzels with my family. It’s a signature experience when out shopping, and this innovative partnership makes it even easier to get a snack on-the-go.”

Like all Wetzel’s locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional mall locations. Likewise, the kiosk at Macy’s Queens highlights the flexibility of Wetzel’s concept, offering buildout designs that are adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. The first Wetzel’s within a Macy’s opened at South Coast Plaza shopping center in February 2022 and has been well-received by shoppers, fueling the expansion. Integral to many other high-traffic, premier locations such as Disneyland, Universal City Walk, and Crypto.com Arena, bringing Wetzel’s to Queens Center was a natural fit.

“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from our locations within Macy’s stores. Our growth strategy is focused on expanding how people can access our delicious pretzels, bringing convenience and meeting guests where they live, work, and play,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s. “The expansion into Macy’s Queens signifies the strength of our brand’s spirit. We’re thrilled to continue growing in our 30th year in business, especially after reaching the 400-unit milestone earlier this year.”

“We are excited to introduce Wetzel’s Pretzels to our Macy’s Queens Center store, offering our customers the convenience of a delicious culinary option right where they shop,” said Brock Holloway, Store Manager at Macy’s Queens Center. “Food enhances the shopping experience, and this new addition provides shoppers with a tasty treat to elevate their visit to Macy’s.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool, SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues. Shoppers at Macy’s Queens Center can now indulge in fresh and portable iconic favorites, like the Wetzel’s Original Pretzel and refreshing lemonade, or satisfy their sweet tooth cravings with perfectly baked Cin-A-Bitz.