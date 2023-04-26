Wetzel’s Pretzels Lands at Dolphin Mall

Wetzel’s Pretzels is expanding its South Florida presence with a new location at Dolphin Mall. The new bakery is situated at between the food court and Bass Pro Shop. Local pretzel-preneur, Claudia Roca, will be at the forefront of the opening as a South Florida-based franchisee.

Wetzel’s joins more than 240 retail shops at Dolphin Mall, the Miami area’s largest retail value shopping center, and second largest mall in Miami-Dade County. The premier dining and entertainment center is now home to the brand’s signature fresh-baked buttery pretzels and refreshing drinks. It marks Roca’s first Wetzel’s Pretzels and is another indication of brand’s growing footprint in South Florida.

“No shopping trip is complete without stopping by Wetzel’s for a salty afternoon snack, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring handheld happiness to Dolphin Mall-goers,” says Roca. “As a Wetzel’s enthusiast, I saw the opportunity for exponential growth in Miami and decided to open a Wetzel’s within a very prominent venue. I am honored to be a part of such an innovative, proven brand that allows me to achieve my personal and professional dreams.”

Roca’s franchise investment with Wetzel’s comes as the brand continues to accelerate its strategic growth initiative. Currently, Wetzel’s has nearly 60 locations in its franchise development pipeline, a 50 percent increase from just a year ago.

Pretzel passion for the concept spreads from its conventional mall locations to its nontraditional settings, including airports, stadiums, food trucks, convenience stores and big-box retailers like Walmart and Macy’s, providing new ways to ‘Bring Pretzels to the People’ and introduce various revenue streams for franchisees.

“We are confident in our ability to pursue more growth in attractive markets like Miami,” adds Jon Fischer, Chief Development Officer at Wetzel’s. “Claudia’s passion for the brand is a fantastic example of the dedication high-quality professionals are showing for the franchise opportunity.”

Known for its playful twists on the beloved soft pretzel, Wetzel’s offers a delicious blend of both tried-and-true menu items and pioneering options. Loyal fans of the brand can savor iconic favorites such as the Wetzel’s Original Pretzel paired with ice-cold lemonade or opt to satisfy their sweet tooth with buttery, gooey Cin-A-Bitz all baked fresh at the Dolphin Mall location.