Step right up and try Wetzel’s Pretzels’ latest addition to its menu in celebration of its 30th Anniversary: Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz. This limited-time offering, available from July 8 to October 20, is a fun and festive twist on Wetzel’s iconic pretzels and is set to evoke the sweet, nostalgic memories of carnival eats and summertime fun.

These bite-sized delights of buttered pretzel bitz are topped with a drizzle of sweet and tart strawberry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar, bringing the classic fairground funnel cake experience to a portable, shareable snack. Starting at $7.99, the Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz will be available at participating locations nationwide.

“Our mission with the Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz is to bring the joy and nostalgia of childhood summers to our customers,” said Hillary Frei, CMO of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We can’t wait for our guests to indulge in this sweet taste of strawberry fields and carnival frills!”

Following the successful debut of the Orange Dream drink earlier this year, this latest treat continues Wetzel’s celebratory theme of its 30th Anniversary by delighting guests with innovative products that encapsulates the sights, smells and tastes of 90’s childhood nostalgia.

As part of the Anniversary celebration, Wetzel’s will offer a $1 off promotion on the Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz in the Wetzel’s mobile app from July 22nd – August 4th.