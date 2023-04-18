Wetzel's Pretzels to Offer Free Pretzels on National Pretzel Day

Beloved snack category leader Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), is gearing up for its favorite holiday – National Pretzel Day – which is lovingly rebranded as National Wetzel Day on April 26.

In honor of this momentous occasion, the iconic SoCal brand will offer one free, freshly baked Original Pretzel to each guest who visits a location nationwide from 3 p.m. until close. Last year, the brand sold enough pretzels to wrap the globe three times, and the ninth annual National Wetzel Day is the perfect way to thank its fans by providing a complimentary, hand-made, hand-rolled, twisty treat. This year’s event is themed “Wetz Go,” inviting guests on the go to celebrate with Wetzel’s at one of the brand’s many flexible store formats.

“We’ve always been passionate about delivering a super-premium product as part of a super-premium guest experience,” says Wetzel’s Pretzels Chief Marketing Officer Kim Freer. “That’s why we believe in celebrating National Wetzel Day by inviting our fans to enjoy a free, scratch-made pretzel just for showing up. There are no strings attached here – we simply believe in delivering handheld happiness to each guest, one salty snack at a time.”

For the second straight year, the pretzel purveyor will also send out corporate staff to bakeries nationwide to support its franchise partners and crew members during the celebration. Showcasing their commitment to ‘Bringing Pretzels to the People,’ all staff will be suiting up in Wetzel’s uniforms on April 26, delivering handheld happiness to its guests.

“National Wetzel Day is a great opportunity for us to connect with all members of the Wetzel’s Pretzels extended family. Not only does it allow us to engage with our fans, but it also provides the opportunity to support our franchise partners, who deliver on the brand promise of fresh-baked, high-quality snacks each and every day,” says Freer. “We’re proud of the strong, iconic brand we’ve built, and as we continue to grow, it’s important that we maintain a culture built on trust, camaraderie, and teamwork. Working alongside our franchise partners on one of the busiest days of the year is a prime example of our commitment to shared success.”

Staying true to its SoCal roots, the fun-loving West Coast brand is extending the event beyond its bakeries – taking its salty treats to the salty beach. For those on the Wetzside, Wetzel’s will be having some fun in the sun by partnering with a professional sandcastle builder to create a 14-foot branded sand sculpture in celebration of National Wetzel Day. The pretzel party continues online with a TikTok contest where fans have a chance to win exclusive beach-inspired branded merch. Content creators simply show how they #WetzGo and tag @wetzelsofficial to be entered to win a Wetzel’s beach cruiser and other Wetzside prizes.

Every Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery lives by the original vision of its founders — that each super-premium pretzel be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure sweet or savory perfection for each guest, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. This foundation of freshness, commitment to using high-quality ingredients and focus on modern menu development has contributed to its industry-leading AUVs, a record store pipeline and an ever-growing fanbase.

Booming sales growth and national brand exposure have catapulted franchise interest in the iconic brand to an all-time high, creating a record store pipeline. Wetzel’s delivered an impressive 35% same-store sales increase compared to 2019, with plans to open 50 new bakeries in 2023, including the opening of its historic 400th location. Recently recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2023 Top Food Franchise, its profitable business model and simple operations continue to drive franchise interest. Leveraging both traditional layouts and flexible store formats, including the upcoming launch of its new Twisted by Wetzel’s concept, demand for the snacking leader continues to soar from coast to coast.