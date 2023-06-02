Wetzel’s Pretzels to Open Second 'Twisted' Concept in Surprise, Arizona

Wetzel’s Pretzels is baking up something special in the Phoenix area with the opening of their all-new and innovative storefront bakery—Twisted by Wetzel’s—later this summer in Surprise. This will be the first Twisted by Wetzel’s in Arizona and the second in the country, following the concept’s debut in Southern California earlier this year.

Twisted by Wetzel’s takes snacking to another level, putting a modern twist on the brand’s classic pretzel by stuffing, topping and drizzling it to create new savory and sweet menu creations that truly are a feast for the eyes just as much for the stomach. Some of Twisted’s amplified treats include:

Twistz – An ode to everyone’s favorite piece of the pretzel – the twist. Twisted and braided pretzel dough is stuffed with cheese and sprinkled with flavorful toppings. Select from the Pizza Bomb, Wetz Coast Club or Triple Grilled Cheese.

Dogz – The all-beef Wetzel hot dog guests know and love, now elevated. Options include the Baja Boardwalk, complete with jalapeños, green onion, slaw and Cilantro Baja Sauce atop a spiral bun, as well as Wetz Coast Classic, Sriracha Soul and Everything Bacon.

Loaded Bitz – Wetzel’s riff on loaded fries. Sweet and savory pretzel bites drizzled and finished with inventive toppings. Try crowd pleaser S’mores Bitz – classic Bitz, smothered in rich chocolate fudge, mini marshmallows, graham cracker crunch and chocolate chips. Other options include Bacon Ranch and Baja Elote.

Topped Pretz – A truly tempting treat, Wetzel’s traditional full-sized pretzels are topped with surprising flavors. Options include the Nashville Heat, covered in Wetz Cheese Sauce and dusted with Nashville spice, and the Maple Bacon, with a maple glaze and crispy bacon bits, among others.

Pretzel Chimney Cakes – The average ice cream cone pales in comparison to these twisted chimney cones. Our famous pretzel dough, rolled in sugar crystals and filled with creamy soft serve. Available in Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Brownie and more.

House-Made Drinks – Refreshing lemonades, floats and more, like the sweet and tangy Mangonada, made with real mango frozen lemonade, chili lime seasoning and enjoyed through a tamarind straw.

45 minutes from Downtown Phoenix and the Sky Harbor International Airport, the new Phoenix-area Twisted by Wetzel’s storefront will be located at 13668 N. Prasada Pkwy., within The Village at La Prasada. Its bright, colorful, modern interior will make for the perfect backdrop for its photo-worthy menu items, not to mention the perfect place to unwind and refuel after a hike or fishing trip to the area’s many beautiful outdoor destinations.

“Twisted by Wetzel’s transforms how to enjoy the fresh baked, super-premium pretzel that put Wetzel’s Pretzels on the map in Arizona 25 years ago,” says Chief Marketing Officer Kim Freer. “It’s fitting that our franchisee Steve Leibsohn, the mastermind behind Wetzel’s growth through multiple store formats within the state, is spearheading the first ever franchise-owned Twisted by Wetzel’s location.”

Since 1998, Leibsohn has been serving up handheld happiness to Arizonians across a plethora of Wetzel’s flexible formats, including malls, Walmart locations, stadiums and food trucks. With over 35 locations and counting, Leibsohn and Wetzel’s are synonymous with shopping trips and are a staple during events at Chase Field and The Talking Stick Resort Arena. As a respected multi-unit operator who generously invests his time and resources to support worthy causes and other aspiring entrepreneurs, Leibsohn was recently recognized by the IFA as a 2022 Franchisee of the Year.

“I’ve been a fan of Wetzel’s high-quality, portable product and proven business model for decades and am always looking for new ways to grow the business. Opening Arizona’s first Twisted by Wetzel’s location was a no-brainer,” says Leibsohn. “The simple, scalable concept is a winning combination and I’m excited for the Phoenix area to sink their teeth into these new menu creations.”