Wetzel’s Pretzels Opening at Columbus Circle’s Turnstyle Underground Market

Wetzel’s Pretzels is going underground in New York City with a new bakery at Columbus Circle’s Turnstyle Underground Market. The opening at another one of America’s most high-profile venues showcases once again the brand’s popularity with both consumers and franchise owners alike. It also illuminates the level of attractiveness Wetzel’s commands from the country’s premier destinations, having opened at Disney Resorts, professional sports and entertainment stadiums, the highest-trafficked malls in America and leading shopping centers.

Sid Kapur and Maninder Prahar, the franchise owners of Wetzel’s at Turnstyle Underground Market, will capitalize on their extensive background in retailing to provide a tasty oasis to the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. The Columbus Circle location will serve up hot, fresh-baked pretzels to the many visitors and commuters passing through the Turnstyle Underground Market, a food hall and shopping center that is hidden in plain sight underneath 8th Avenue, between 57th and 58th street in New York City.

“I’ve always known Wetzel’s Pretzels as a great brand with mouth-watering menu items, but what makes it truly special is that it can fit in just about everywhere,” says Kapur, who with Prahar is a multi-unit franchise owner. “The Turnstyle Underground Market is such a unique location as it’s fully inside the Columbus Circle subway station. We can provide a bit of deliciousness for anyone on the go, whether it be a tourist or a local on their daily commute.”

A vibrant venue that features the latest and greatest mealtime concepts, Turnstyle Underground Market is the perfect place for foodies to indulge in Wetzel’s twisted treats. Maintaining the brand’s commitment to “handheld happiness,” the new food hall location offers a quick break from the rush of New York City through its pretzel bliss, cultivating special moments of fresh-baked joy.

With several locations already opened this year and even more in the works, Wetzel’s has successfully opened in malls, outlet centers, food trucks, stadiums, boardwalks, convenience stores, Walmart, Macy’s and transit destinations. Even with extensive expansion over the past 28 years, Wetzel’s maintains its small company feel and creates personal connections with all members of the Wetzel’s franchise family.

Building on its reputation as the fun-loving brand putting a tasty twist on snacking, Wetzel’s offers a scrumptious blend of pretzel products. Fans of the brand can choose between classic favorites like Wetzel’s Original Pretzel paired with ice-cold lemonade or a sweet twist on pretzel perfection like the Cin-A-Bitz at the Turnstyle Underground Market.

“We’re on a mission to bring pretzels to the people and this location is a prime example of our commitment to that,” says Jennifer Schuler, CEO at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We’re excited to see Sid and Maninder expand their Wetzel’s portfolio, giving customers a quick, satisfying meal option through the convenience of our grab and go concept.”