Wetzel’s Pretzels Opening at Macy’s Dallas Galleria in Texas

Wetzel’s Pretzels are giving customers the opportunity to fuel up with salty snacks as part of their shopping experience at Macy’s. Guests will enjoy convenient, twisty treats through an innovative bakery located next to the iconic retailer’s entrance to the Galleria mall. Wetzel’s has a packed pipeline for future growth in 2023, including opening a new location in Macy’s San Francisco Union Square and Sacramento Downtown Commons later this year.

“At Wetzel’s Pretzels, we’re constantly looking for ways to fuel our future growth,” says Vincent Montanelli, COO of Pasadena, Calif.-based Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Providing our signature pretzels in Dallas Galleria will further our mission to ‘bring pretzels to the people,’ adhering to both our consumers and investors as they grow with us.”

Like all Wetzel’s locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional mall locations. Likewise, the location at Macy’s Dallas Galleria highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, scaling to fit in various sizes and formats that are convenient to the guest.

"Food plays an important role in the overall customer experience, and we are thrilled to welcome Wetzel's Pretzels to Macy's Dallas Galleria," says Steve Grimsley, Store Manager at Macy's Dallas Galleria. "The addition of Wetzel's Pretzels, conveniently located next to the entrance, offers our customers a delicious treat and enhances their shopping journey by providing a culinary option right within our store."

Radiating its signature West Coast vibe, Wetzel’s was founded in Pasadena more than 25 years ago and has grown to command a strong following in the communities it serves. The brand inspires a fanatical following with its colorful presence, “gram-worthy” snacks and the small moments of pure pretzel bliss it produces with friends, family and colleagues.