Famous for its mouth-watering, freshly baked pretzels, Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery at Lake Tahoe’s number one destination, The Shops at Heavenly Village, bringing its signature twisty treats to the local community.

Located in the heart of the Shops at Heavenly Village, Wetzel’s Pretzels will offer signature crave-worthy snacks in the popular shopping center, providing both residents and visitors a delightful indulgence. This new location is a result of Wetzel’s continued expansion into high-traffic retail environments, providing shoppers with a convenient treat as they explore the bustling outlet mall. Parth Patel, an experienced franchisee with a passion for the Wetzel’s brand, is spearheading the opening.

“Bringing a new location to The Shops at Heavenly Village is a meaningful step forward for my team, allowing us to share Wetzel’s with even more people in Lake Tahoe’s number one spot for travelers and locals alike,” said Patel. “With our convenient location in the Heavenly Village, it’s easier than ever to enjoy our signature pretzels and snacks. As a California-born brand, Wetzel’s holds a special connection to this region, and I’m proud to bring the SoCal favorite to South Lake Tahoe.”

A San Francisco Bay Area native with a decade of franchising experience, Patel has a proven track record of operating restaurants. This will be his second Wetzel’s unit, opening his first location in Monterey back in August 2024. In addition to Wetzel’s Pretzels, Patel operates six Great American Cookies and a Dairy Queen inside the Mall of America.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in California and bring our beloved pretzels to South Lake Tahoe,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels “Expanding into The Shops at Heavenly Village highlights the resilience and vibrancy of our brand. As we celebrate 30 years of Wetzel’s and surpass the 400-unit milestone, we’re excited to keep growing and sharing our pretzels with even more communities.”

Like all Wetzel’s locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional mall locations. The kiosk at The Shops at Heavenly Village highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, offering buildout designs that are adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. Integral to many other high-traffic, premier locations such as Disneyland, Universal City Walk, and Crypto.com Arena, bringing Wetzel’s to The Shops at Heavenly Village was a natural fit.

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.