Wetzel’s Pretzels is now open at the newly developed Visalia Travel Center, home to Arco and AMPM is Visalia, California. Sam Sabbah will own and operate the Wetzel’s location while spearheading the development of the travel center itself alongside his family, marking a significant milestone in bringing a beloved snack destination to the bustling plaza.

With space to accommodate more than 60 semi-trucks and upwards of 24 Tesla charging stations, the Visalia Travel Center is an ideal pit stop for travelers. Going beyond just refueling vehicles, additional amenities including sleep pods and showers make the plaza a holistic experience for weary road warriors. Wetzel’s Pretzels adds a delicious dimension to the plaza’s food court, complementing other eateries like Porta Subs and Sbarro. With its signature grab-and-go appeal, Wetzel’s Pretzels promises to satisfy cravings for both travelers in a hurry and locals seeking a savory snack.

“The debut of this Wetzel’s location signifies a pivotal moment for my family and me,” says Sabbah. “Incorporating Wetzel’s into our travel center was an obvious choice, and its delectable menu offerings are certain to entice travelers to stop in for a sweet or savory treat. I am confident that our local community will embrace the new center as a dependable rest stop, no matter where their travels take them.”

A native of Visalia, Sabbah’s entrepreneurial journey began in his father’s local car wash and blossomed into more than two decades of expertise in financial services. Returning to his roots with the family-operated venture, Sabbah eagerly anticipates immersing himself in business operations, drawing upon his deep local connections and commitment to community enrichment.

“It’s operators like Sam who allow us to grow our brand across the nation,” says Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s. “We’re always looking for passionate individuals or groups who want to develop alongside the brand and bring Wetzel’s into new locations. We’re confident Sam will make a positive mark to travelers along the Highway 99 corridor and we are excited to witness his impact on this monumental community project.”

As the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary, it is strategically positioned for another monumental year with a concentrated effort on expansion. Wetzel’s passion for ‘bringing pretzels to the people’ extends beyond traditional mall settings, encompassing airports, stadiums, food trucks, travel plazas, convenience stores, and inside major retailers like Walmart and Macy’s, opening various revenue streams for franchisees. Known for its innovative take on soft pretzels, Wetzel’s menu blends time-tested classics with fresh offerings. Traveling guests in Visalia can indulge in fresh and portable iconic favorites, like the Wetzel’s Original Pretzel and refreshing lemonade, or satisfy their sweet tooth cravings with perfectly baked Cin-A-Bitz.

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool, SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.