Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the iconic brand known for its fresh, hand-rolled pretzels, has joined forces with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, to open the state’s second Walmart bakery in Edinburg, Texas, situated at 4101 S McColl Rd.

This new location is a result of Wetzel’s continued expansion into high-traffic retail environments, including many prime Walmart locations, providing shoppers with the perfect indulgence as they travel through the shopping center. Seasoned Wetzel’s franchisee Alan Wilson is bringing the brand’s signature snacks to Edinburg, offering the perfect treat for locals on the go.

“Opening a second Wetzel’s location has been an exciting step in my career as a business owner,” said Wilson. “As a resident of Edinburg, I am looking forward to the community becoming enamored with the product, as we are positioned in a convenient location, where for shoppers it is now easy to enjoy our signature pretzels and snacks.”

The Edinburg location at Walmart highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, offering a buildout design that is adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. As the brand continues expanding in non-traditional spaces, its store-within-a-store model proves ideal for integration into Walmart locations—with plans to open approximately 25 in-store bakeries this year.

“As the Wetzel’s brand continues its growth into Walmart locations, we look forward to Alan opening his second Walmart location with us,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We are thrilled to bring our beloved pretzels to Edinburg, and we are confident the community will embrace Wetzel’s warmly. As we continue to grow in Texas, we look forward to sharing our iconic flavors and creating memorable experiences for the local community.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happines sever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.