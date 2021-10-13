Wetzel’s Pretzels Opens at BNP Paribas Open

Through the end of this week, Wetzel’s Pretzels is serving aces at the high-profile BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Baking fresh, tasty bites at one of the nation’s premier professional tennis venues, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Wetzel’s is rallying with tennis enthusiasts for two weeks at the 2021 tournament. The state-of-the-art facility playing home to the world’s largest combined men’s and women’s tennis tournament is situated just southeast of Palm Springs, Calif.

A smash hit with fans at the tournament, Wetzel’s is satisfying snack cravings from its location in the loge section of Stadium 1, the 16,000-seat center court stadium within the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. As the largest combined ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis event in the world, the tournament attracts, on average, more than 400,000 visitors per year. Wetzel’s has been onsite at the BNP Paribas Open every year since 2017 to provide guests with a convenient, delicious snack that is easy to grab between nail-biting rallies.

“Speed, accuracy and flexibility are all keys to being great on the court…Wetzel’s holds those same skills in high regard off the court. Our customers at Indian Wells want their snacks fast, made fresh and convenient to their seats. The Wetzel’s kiosk is placed right where customers can get their snacks and back to their seats quickly,” says Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Wetzel’s has the capability to cater to any crowd. The tennis matches are fast-paced and can change in an instant, so our grab-and-go option ensures each guest can enjoy a tasty meal or snack without missing a second.”

A nod to its flexible formats, which means Wetzel’s can operate in just about any venue, the kiosk at Indian Wells demonstrates the brand’s innovative operating model. Wetzel’s Pretzels has more than a dozen locations currently in development in addition to the 15 units already opened this year across high-traffic destinations such as malls, outlet centers, transit destinations and more. Wetzel’s Pretzels is even bringing its good vibes to food trucks, taking on-the-go to a whole new level.

Building on its reputation as the fun-loving brand putting a tasty twist on snacking, Wetzel’s offers a scrumptious blend of pretzel products. Fans of the brand can choose between classic favorites like Wetzel’s Original pretzel or the twisted take on pretzel perfection like the Cin-a-Bitz, before washing it down with a fresh ice-cold lemonade.