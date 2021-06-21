Wetzel's Pretzels Opens in Ehrenburg, Arizona

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the market leader in pretzel innovation, has recently opened in Ehrenburg with a new bakery at I-10 Frontage Road conveniently located in the Arizona Travel Plaza on the Arizona-California border.

As the 33rd Wetzel’s in the Arizona, Rod Rezvani looks forward to providing the community with a versatile, year-round delicious product. This location will be the first Wetzel’s location in Ehrenburg and will satisfy many travelers on the western side of Interstate 10.

“We’ve been searching for a great concept to fit in our travel plaza to provide people with a tasty and satisfying snack as they move between Los Angeles and Phoenix,” says Rezvani, owner of Wetzel’s Pretzels Arizona Travel Plaza. “My team and I grabbed onto Wetzel’s Pretzels with both hands and we couldn’t be happier. There is a clear need for a brand that has the versatility of a grab-and-go concept and that can serve as a quick and satisfying meal replacement for a sit-down meal for travelers.”

The new Wetzel’s location is inside the Arizona Travel Plaza and is the first location for Rezvani. Maintaining Wetzel’s commitment to “hand held happiness,” the new location will hand roll, hand craft and fresh squeeze the finest ingredients into innovative deliciousness so that anyone driving on I-10 between Arizona and California can now make a quick stop to grab a bite of happiness.

“Pretzels to the People! Yes! Every time we find a great fit to grow our Wetzel’s family, we love to call out our rallying cry,” says Jennifer Schuler, CEO at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “But, it’s not just a rallying call, it’s a mindset. Rod is the perfect person to bring even more tasty treats to the people through the convenience of our grab-and-go concept that gives our customers a quick, safe meal option in Ehrenburg.”

Wetzel’s is actively awarding locations to qualified individuals with strong business acumen, management experience and a willingness to roll up their sleeves and hold success in their hands. In 2020, Wetzel’s opened 28 new locations and is on track to open more than 30 new locations this year. The moderate investment range for a Wetzel’s bakery is between $180,000 to $480,000, and qualified owners must have a minimum of $100,000 in liquid capital to be considered (or $50,000 for food trucks).