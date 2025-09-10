Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the iconic brand known for its fresh, hand-rolled pretzels, is expanding into South Carolina with a new food truck rolling through Charleston. This will be the first-ever location in the state as the brand continues to expand into the Southeast region of the country.

The new food truck will bring an abundance of flavor to Charleston, offering craveable snacks and refreshing drinks for the community to enjoy. Isaac Watlington, a Charleston resident since 2014, began his career in medical sales, where he worked for more than seventeen years before transitioning into hospitality. Over the past eight years, he has built his experience as a restaurant operator and is now enhancing his portfolio by becoming a first-time Wetzel’s Pretzels franchisee. Drawing on his operational expertise, Watlington aims to make the food truck a staple at community events throughout the metro area.

“Opening a Wetzel’s food truck is a significant step in my career, and I am thrilled to introduce the mouthwatering products that Wetzel’s Pretzels is known for to the Charleston community,” said Watlington. “Being able to bring the very first Wetzel’s location to South Carolina is truly meaningful to me, and I can’t wait to share this experience with the city I call home.”

The food truck will attend three fall festivals: the Cane Bay High School ROTC Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18; the Cane Bay YMCA Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25; and the Charleston Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wetzel’s continues to expand its food truck concept and is more equipped than ever to satisfy consumers’ hunger for pretzels. With a fleet of more than 25 trucks in operation and more in the pipeline, the brand is making its sweet and salty snacks more accessible than ever.

“We’re pleased for Isaac to open his first Wetzel’s location with us as well as lead our South Carolina debut,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We can’t wait for the food truck to be a delicious pillar bringing our beloved pretzels to Charleston and the state of South Carolina, and we are confident the community will embrace Wetzel’s warmly. As we continue to grow into new markets, we look forward to sharing our iconic flavors and creating memorable experiences for the local community.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.

For additional information about Wetzel’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.wetzelsfranchising.com.