Famous for its mouth-watering, freshly baked pretzels, Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery at one of the top dining and shopping destinations, Pheasant Lane Mall, bringing its signature twisty treats to New Hampshire.

Located in one of New Hampshire’s renowned shopping centers, known for premier dining and retail offerings, the new Wetzel’s Pretzels will add even more flavor with its craveable snacks and refreshing drink lineup. This opening marks the brand’s continued expansion into high-traffic environments, offering the Nashua community a perfect indulgence as they shop. The franchise group leading the store opening at Pheasant Lane Mall are first-time Wetzel’s Pretzels operators.

“The Nashua opening at Pheasant Lane Mall is a new challenge that is driven by team building and growth,” said Peter Vrettos, a representative for the franchise ownership group. “The Wetzel’s brand stood out to us because of its simplicity and the high-energy fans. We are ready to create an experience people look forward to—whether they’re grabbing a snack or building a career with us.”

At the Nashua location, the group looks forward to building a strong, energetic team that reflects the welcoming and upbeat spirit of the Wetzel’s brand. They aim to create an environment where both team members and guests feel connected, from the first bite of a warm pretzel to opportunities for long-term career growth. This opening also marks the first store in the state and the beginning of Wetzel’s development into the East Coast, as the brand looks to develop in untapped markets.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to open Wetzel’s Pretzels first store in New Hampshire, bringing handheld happiness to Nashua,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Expanding into Pheasant Lane Mall highlights the growth and liveliness of our brand. We’re confident this location will be a hit for mallgoers looking for a fresh, fast, and fun snack experience.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.