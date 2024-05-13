Get ready for a twist in your snacking game, Albuquerque! Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the nation’s fun-loving pretzel brand, is now open in Coronado Center. Reaching mall-goers in an untapped market, the new bakery will be owned and operated by business partners, Tamanna Sayed and Md Abul Kalam Azad.

Wetzel’s joins more than 130 retail shops at Coronado Center, the Albuquerque area’s largest retail value shopping center and the latest hub for the brand’s signature fresh-baked, buttery pretzels and refreshing drinks. It marks the duo’s first Wetzel’s Pretzels in the state and indicates the brand’s growing footprint nationwide.

“As existing franchise owners in California, we were ready to start a journey with Wetzel’s into a region with tons of growth potential,” says Sayed. “We’re drawn to the brand for its vibrant energy and family-friendly appeal, and I am confident in saying it’s the best franchise to get involved with. The support we’ve received has been amazing, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to witness the positive response from the local community. There’s no better sweet or salty snack than a fresh pretzel at the mall while shopping, so we’re quite enthusiastic and dedicated to this new endeavor.”

With backgrounds in nursing and franchise management for Chevron and 7/11, Sayed and Azad are fully committed to operating their new venture, leveraging their multi-faceted expertise and passion for entrepreneurship. As business partners, the duo has strong ties to New Mexico, where family and friends reside, adding an extra layer of connection and authenticity to the new business. As the first franchisees to launch Wetzel’s Pretzels in New Mexico, they are poised to make a delicious mark on the local culinary scene, bringing a taste of excitement and joy to pretzel lovers across the state.

“It’s business partners like Tamanna and Md Abul who allow us to keep growing,” says Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s. “We’re always looking for passionate individuals or groups who want to grow alongside the brand and bring Wetzel’s into available markets. We’re confident they will make a positive mark in the state, bringing the SoCal vibes to more people throughout New Mexico and beyond.”

As the brand approaches its 30th anniversary, it is strategically positioned for another monumental year with a concentrated effort on expansion. Wetzel’s passion for ‘bringing pretzels to the people’ extends beyond traditional mall settings, encompassing airports, stadiums, food trucks, convenience stores, and major retailers like Walmart and Macy’s, opening various revenue streams for franchisees. Known for its innovative take on soft pretzels, Wetzel’s menu blends time-tested classics with fresh offerings. Guests in Albuquerque can indulge in iconic favorites, like the Wetzel’s Original Pretzel and refreshing lemonade, or satisfy their sweet tooth cravings with perfectly baked Cin-A-Bitz.

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool, SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.