Famous for its mouth-watering, freshly baked pretzels, Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery at one of Miami’s top shopping destinations, Macy’s at the Dadeland Mall, bringing its signature twisty treats to South Florida.

Located in the popular Miami shopping destination, the Dadeland Mall generates a lively experience for local and visiting shoppers, which is now further enhanced by Wetzel’s Pretzels delectable snacks. This new location comes as a result of Wetzel’s expansion into high-traffic retail environments, including several Macy’s locations, providing shoppers with the perfect indulgence as they travel through the mall. Sherine Metayer will be the operator of this location spreading her Wetzel’s passion to the community.

“Bringing a new Wetzel’s Pretzels location to Macy’s at Dadeland Mall is a momentous step forward for my family and me, allowing us to share Wetzel’s with even more people in the vibrant Miami metro area,” said Metayer. “Being inside Macy’s makes it even easier for guests to enjoy our delicious pretzels on the go. I look forward to growing alongside the brand and bringing more pretzels to the people.”

A Miami-Dade native, Sherine Metayer is a dedicated entrepreneur and educator making her mark in the franchise industry with the upcoming opening of Wetzel’s Pretzels inside Macy’s at Dadeland Mall. She holds a Master’s in Global Business from Pepperdine University and will receive her PhD in Ethical Leadership this spring. Currently a business professor at Miami Dade College, she brings strategic insight and business expertise to her new venture. Sherine plans to operate this location with her family, ensuring a hands-on approach to delivering high-quality, freshly baked pretzels.

“By integrating Wetzel’s Pretzels locations within top-tier Macy’s stores, we’ve seen a tremendous response to this partnership,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Expanding into Macy’s at Dadeland Mall highlights the flexibility and appeal of our brand. As we continue to grow, we’re excited to bring our pretzels to even more communities.”

Like all Wetzel’s locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional mall locations. Likewise, the kiosk at Macy’s Dadeland Mall highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, offering buildout designs that are adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. The first Wetzel’s within a Macy’s opened at South Coast Plaza shopping center in February 2022 and has been well-received by shoppers, fueling its expansion. Integral to many other high-traffic, premier locations such as Disneyland, Universal City Walk, and Crypto.com Arena, bringing Wetzel’s to Dadeland Mall was a natural fit.

“The expansion of Wetzel’s Pretzels into many of our Macy’s locations throughout the country has been a great treat for our shoppers,” said Tom Leuer, Vice President of Food and Beverage with Macy’s. “This latest edition will provide our customers at Dadeland Mall with an elevated shopping experience, and we look forward to seeing them enjoy this new offering during their visits.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.