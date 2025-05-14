Famous for its mouth-watering, freshly baked pretzels, Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery at one of Syracuse’s top shopping destinations, Destiny USA, bringing its signature twisty treats to Central New York.

Located in one of New York State’s largest shopping center, renowned for its premier dining and retail offerings, the new Wetzel’s Pretzels will add even more flavor with its craveable snacks. This new location is the result of the brand’s expansion into high-traffic environments, bringing the Syracuse community a perfect indulgence as they shop throughout the mall. Alam Nawshad, a veteran Wetzel’s franchisee, will own and operate the bakery of Destiny USA—his third location with the brand in upstate New York.

“Even before becoming a franchisee, my time as a Wetzel’s employee gave me a real appreciation for the brand’s strong and straightforward business model— I knew it was something I wanted to grow with,” said Nashwad. “Being located in the prime shopping destination of Destiny USA Mall, I am eager to bring that same energy and quality experience to the Syracuse community.”

As a resident of Buffalo, Nawshad began his journey with the Wetzel’s brand in 2014 as a store manager. He quickly recognized the strength of the business, the simplicity of operations, and the strong customer demand for the product. His firsthand experience inspired him to pursue franchise ownership, leading him to open bakeries in Buffalo in 2022 and Rochester in 2024. In addition to his work with Wetzel’s, Nawshad also has a background in small business ownership in the jewelry industry, where he developed a hands-on approach and a passion for efficient, customer-focused operations that he brings to each of his stores.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our brand’s presence in New York and have Alam alongside as we bring our handheld happiness to Syracuse, said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Expanding into Destiny USA Mall highlights the resilience and vibrancy of our brand. We’re confident this location will be a hit for mallgoers looking for a fresh, fast, and fun snack experience.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.