Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the iconic brand known for its fresh, hand-rolled pretzels, has joined forces with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, to open Missouri’s first Walmart bakery in O’Fallon, situated at 1307 Highway K.

This location marks Wetzel’s Pretzels continued expansion into high-traffic retail environments, including many prime Walmart locations. The brand offers shoppers a delicious indulgence to pair with their shopping experience. The O’Fallon location will be operated by first-time franchisee and pretzel enthusiast Amber Strick. A local resident, Strick has worked in the fitness industry for over 20 years as a personal trainer and is the owner of No Excuses Personal Training in the community. This new venture adds to her dynamic and growing business portfolio, which also includes Golden Angels Home Healthcare.

“Opening my first Wetzel’s location is an incredibly exciting milestone in my journey as an entrepreneur and business owner,” said Strick. “As a local resident of the area, I’m especially excited to share my favorite snack with the community. Being a local business owner means a lot to me, and I look forward to contributing to the vibrant spirit of our town. With our convenient location, shoppers can now easily enjoy our delicious pretzels and treats.”

The O’Fallon location at Walmart highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, offering a buildout design that is adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. As the brand continues expanding in non-traditional spaces, its store-within-a-store model proves ideal for integration into Walmart locations, with plans to open approximately 25 in-store bakeries this year.

“As the Wetzel’s brand continues its growth into the Walmart locations, we look forward to Amber opening her first Wetzel’s location with us,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We are thrilled to bring our beloved pretzels to O’Fallon and St. Charles County, and we are confident the community will embrace Wetzel’s warmly. As we continue to grow in the greater Saint Louis area, we look forward to sharing our iconic flavors and creating memorable experiences for the local community.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happinessever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.