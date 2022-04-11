Wetzel’s Pretzels Opens at Miracle Mile Shops

Wetzel’s Pretzels is upping the ante in Las Vegas with a new location at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. A legendary snacking staple, Wetzel’s demonstrates its brand power by establishing itself across the country’s most popular destinations, now including the Las Vegas Strip. Having previously opened at Disney Resorts, Universal CityWalk, and professional sports and entertainment stadiums, the Strip marks yet another iconic spot for the beloved snacking pioneer.

Located at 3663 Las Vegas Blvd South, Suite 347 in Miracle Mile at Planet Hollywood, Wetzel’s serves up twisty treats to shoppers, thrill-seekers, and high-rollers alike. At the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, visited by millions of tourists each year, the fun-loving, purveyor of handheld happiness is hitting the jackpot by taking its place among the nation’s leading shopping, dining, and entertainment brands along the world-famous street.

“The Strip is one of the most iconic American destinations, and we know Wetzel’s will be right at home with our residence in Planet Hollywood,” says Wetzel’s Pretzels CEO Jennifer Schuler. “Our Las Vegas locations have already proven to be a staple for satisfying snack cravings, and the Miracle Mile bakery will further capitalize on that success.”

Home to more than 170 stores, 15 restaurants, and several live entertainment venues, Miracle Mile at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip. The aroma of fresh-baked buttery goodness will now welcome locals, visitors, and international travelers to one of the Strip’s must-visit destinations as Wetzel’s delivers hand-crafted pretzel bliss to its guests.

With 28 years in business, the brand continues to outdo itself with increasing same store sales 24 percent in 2021 as compared to 2019 and a robust pipeline of 40 new store openings planned for this year, setting its sights on a new milestone: 400 units. Beyond conventional locations, Wetzel’s continues to expand its non-traditional presence, including boardwalks, stadiums, transit destinations, big-box retailers like Walmart and Macy’s, convenience stores and through mobile food trucks, providing new ways to ‘Bring Pretzels to the People’ and introduce multiple revenue streams for franchisees.

Known for its playful twists on the beloved soft pretzel, Wetzel’s offers a scrumptious blend of both tried-and-true menu items and innovative options. Loyal fans of the brand can savor iconic favorites such as Wetzel’s Original Pretzel paired with ice-cold lemonade or opt to satisfy their sweet tooth with buttery, gooey Cin-A-Bitz all baked up fresh at the Miracle Mile location.