Wetzel’s Pretzels Opens New Bakery in Chula Vista

Wetzel’s Pretzels will soon be opening in Chula Vista with a new bakery at the Otay Ranch Town Center, located at 2015 Birch Road.

Kara Felberg, who also owns a Wetzel’s location at the Viejas Outlet Center, will use her extensive background in business ownership to provide the community with a versatile, year-round delicious product.

“As an existing Wetzel’s owner of nearly a decade, I’ve experienced firsthand the joy our tasty treats bring to each customer,” says Felberg, owner of Wetzel Pretzels in Chula Vista and Viejas Outlet Center. “Not only is it a fan favorite, the business model provides a great opportunity that I have grown to know and love. I couldn’t be happier with the results I’ve seen with my first Wetzel’s location and am so excited to now be serving even more pretzel fanatics in Chula Vista.”

The new Wetzel’s location will be an inline location. Maintaining Wetzel’s commitment to “handheld happiness,” the new location will hand roll, hand craft and fresh squeeze the finest ingredients into innovative deliciousness so that Chula Vista can now grab a bite of happiness.

Wetzel’s is “heating up” as it continues to build on its current momentum with the new Chula Vista location. With several locations in the pipeline and eight new openings in 2021, Wetzel’s has successfully opened locations in malls, outlet centers, stadiums, boardwalks, convenience stores, Walmart stores and transit destinations in addition to several food trucks. After nearly three decades, Wetzel’s maintains its small company feel and creates personal connections with all members of the Wetzel’s franchise family.

Building on its reputation as the fun-loving brand putting a tasty twist on snacking, Wetzel’s offers a scrumptious blend of pretzel products. Fans of the brand can choose between classic favorites like Wetzel’s Dog or the twisted take on pretzel perfection like the Cin-a-Bitz, before washing it down with a fresh ice-cold lemonade at the Otay Ranch Town Center. A hallmark of the Wetzel’s brand is to keep it simple and salty with its menu and operations.

“Pretzels to the People! Yes! Every time we find a great fit to grow our Wetzel’s family, we love to call out our rallying call,” says Jennifer Schuler, CEO at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “But, it’s not just a rallying call, it’s a mindset. Kara is the perfect person to bring even more tasty treats to the people through the convenience of our grab-and-go concept that gives our customers a quick, safe meal option in Chula Vista.”

Wetzel’s is actively awarding locations to qualified individuals with strong business acumen, management experience and a willingness to roll up their sleeves and hold success in their hands. In 2020, Wetzel’s opened 28 new locations and is on track to open more than 30 new locations this year. The moderate investment range for a Wetzel’s bakery is between $150,000 to $470,000, and qualified owners must have a minimum of $100,000 in liquid capital to be considered (or $50,000 for food trucks).