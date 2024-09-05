Famous for its mouth-watering, freshly baked pretzels, Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery at one of New York City’s top shopping destinations, Macy’s Kings Plaza, bringing its signature twisty treats to Brooklyn.

Located in the heart of Brooklyn, Kings Plaza creates a vibrant experience for local and visiting shoppers, which is now further enhanced by Wetzel’s Pretzels’ delectable snacks. This new location comes as a result of Wetzel’s expansion into high-traffic retail environments, like several Macy’s locations, providing shoppers with the perfect indulgence as they explore the mall. Sid Kapur, an experienced franchisee with a passion for the Wetzel’s brand, is spearheading the opening.

“Bringing a new location to Macy’s Kings Plaza is a meaningful step forward for my team, allowing us to share Wetzel’s with even more people in the bustling New York metro area,” said Kapur. “Located within Macy’s makes it even easier for others to enjoy our delicious snacks on the go. When I was introduced to the brand, I would get the product once or twice a week. And, with simple operations, the concept is truly unmatched. I am looking forward to continuing to grow alongside the brand.”

A Long Island native with a proven track record in the franchising world, Kapur entered the industry five years ago. Since, he has opened eight Wetzel’s locations across the country, beginning with his first unit at American Dream in New Jersey in 2020. With plans to open two more Wetzel’s bakeries, Kapur continues to expand his portfolio, which includes other iconic concepts like Haagen-Dazs, Qdoba, and Popeyes.

“We’ve seen an incredible response from our locations within Macy’s stores, reaffirming our strategy to make our delicious pretzels even more accessible. We recently opened another kiosk in Macy’s Queens, bringing East Coast locals the convenience they crave,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Expanding into Macy’s Kings Plaza highlights the resilience and vibrancy of our brand. As we celebrate 30 years in business and surpass the 400-unit milestone, we’re excited to keep growing and sharing our pretzels with even more communities.”

Like all Wetzel’s locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional mall locations. Likewise, the kiosk at Macy’s Kings highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, offering buildout designs that are adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. The first Wetzel’s within a Macy’s opened at South Coast Plaza shopping center in February 2022 and has been well-received by shoppers, fueling its expansion. Integral to many other high-traffic, premier locations such as Disneyland, Universal City Walk, and Crypto.com Arena, bringing Wetzel’s to Kings Plaza was a natural fit.

“We’re excited to introduce Wetzel’s Pretzels to our Macy’s Kings Plaza store, offering a delightful treat for our customers,” said Vannetta Keeler, Store Manager at Macy’s Kings Plaza. “This new addition provides an elevated visit to Macy’s Kings Plaza, and we look forward to seeing our customers enjoy this new offering during their visits.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool, SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues. Shoppers at Macy’s Queens Center can now indulge in fresh and portable iconic favorites, like the Wetzel’s Original Pretzel and refreshing lemonade, or satisfy their sweet tooth cravings with perfectly baked Cin-A-Bitz.